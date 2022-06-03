Skip Bayless Has Harsh Grade For Steph Curry After Game 1

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Steph Curry is getting crushed by Skip Bayless for his performance in Game 1 in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter came out firing in the first quarter, nailing six threes and scoring 21 overall through the first twelve minutes. He couldn't keep up the pace.

Curry didn't score a single point in the second, had nine in the third and scored four in the fourth quarter to finish with 34 overall. That's right - Curry had just 13 points in the final three quarters.

Bayless is crushing Curry for his performance. He even gave him an 'F' for the outing.

"Steph gets an 'F.' That was an epic fail from a player I'm hearing is on the verge of vaulting into the All-Time Top 10," he said.

He's not entirely wrong. Curry disappeared over the final three quarters. Some of the credit has to go to the Celtics' defense, which put down the clamps on the NBA star.

Curry isn't going to overreact to a Game 1 loss, though. In fact, he thinks the Warriors showed plenty of promise, even in a defeat.

“They are obviously a good defensive team, but we created enough good looks offensively to win the game tonight. Just couldn’t get enough stops. You know, let the lead melt away in the fourth,” Curry said, via the Mercury News. “There’s a lot of bright spots in how we played. Got to get over the tough feeling of letting one slip away.”

Curry and the Warriors will try and get in the win column in Game 2 on Sunday night.