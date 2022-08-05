Skip Bayless Has Wild Response To Aaron Rodgers' Honest Admission

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his experience with ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca is a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. The back-to-back NFL MVP said it was the key to allowing him to self-love ahead of the 2021 season.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

It didn't take long before the sports world started reacting to his admission. Skip Bayless - a noted Aaron Rodgers critic - made a wild joke about the Packers quarterback.

"Apparently, ayahuasca has only regular-season benefits," Bayless said.

Bayless has consistently chastised Rodgers for his lack of postseason success. The 38-year-old quarterback has one Super Bowl in his pocket, but the Packers have struggled to win big games - notably the NFC title game - in recent years.

Can Rodgers lead the team to another Super Bowl?