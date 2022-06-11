Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Saved Steph Curry's Legacy

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

Longtime sports television personality Skip Bayless has long been one of Kevin Durant's biggest fans, and coincidentally, one of Steph Curry's biggest detractors when it comes to the postseason.

Speaking on "The Skip Bayless Show" Friday, the FOX Sports provocateur went over chapter and verse, how KD saved Steph's legacy in the NBA Finals, twice.

Tweeting, "Kevin Durant’s choice to join Golden State saved Steph’s legacy. If he doesn’t leave OKC, Steph doesn’t win those 2 Finals against LeBron."

Bayless opened up by saying that he gives KD "1000%" of the credit for saving and making these Warriors what they are today." Going as far to say that deep down Golden State knows that.

Durant's "epically monumental" performances in the NBA Finals helped lift the Dubs past the LeBron James/Kyrie Irving-led Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018, Bayless says.

Even going as far to say that Steph Curry's performance in the 2015 Finals is the second-worst Finals meltdown he's seen this side of LeBron in 2011.

All of this before concluding, "Was the greatest shooter born with a clutch gene? I'm not sure about that."