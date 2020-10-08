LeBron James is just one win away from claiming his fourth NBA title, but FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless doesn’t seem to think it’s all that great an accomplishment. In fact, Bayless somehow thinks that James winning it all this year would “hurt” his legacy.

Bayless made the case Wednesday, arguing that the Los Angeles Lakers have had such a “cake walk” of a route to the title that it shouldn’t even count for James. It’s one of the dumbest arguments Bayless has ever made – and that’s saying something.

Sure, the Lakers have had a relatively easy route in the playoffs – but that isn’t LeBron’s fault. The Lakers have dominated every opponent they’ve faced.

How did it happen? The Warriors dealt with injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and didn’t reach the playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers, who many thought were the title favorite, blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets. And the Eastern Conference wound up going to 5-seed Miami Heat.

"Do you want to know the truth? This cakewalk of a Finals victory actually hurts LeBron's farfetched GOAT case." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/8PUvA9i5Ik — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 7, 2020

It’s fair to argue that, if Los Angeles wins on Friday, it will be the least-celebrated of LeBron’s titles. But there’s no way that winning a fourth title is going to hurt his legacy.

If the Lakers can prevail, LeBron will have played in 10 NBA Finals and won four of them. He won two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers and Heat will do battle Friday night at 9:00 PM ET on ABC.