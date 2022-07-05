Skip Bayless Makes Absurd LeBron James Comment: Fans React

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

Consistently one of LeBron James' harshest critics, "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless kept it on-brand Tuesday by saying a prime Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love would take down a prime quartet of King James, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Shannon Sharpe's face says it all.

'So you're telling me LeBron at age 32-33-34 with Steph, Klay and Draymond in their absolute primes - now mind you this is Klay Thompson pre-injury. Pre-Achilles. Pre-ACL... and you're saying Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and KD [would beat them]?' Sharpe asked. 'The same group that blew a 3-1 lead because Steph Curry went completely AWOL. Can't find him. Missing in action...' Bayless replied.

Fans reacted to Skip's claims on social media.

"I feel like we all relate to Skip because we all have that one dumb sports fan friend who says stuff like this regularly and it's infuriating. This doesn't even make sense," laughed one user.

"38 year old Lebron James, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green THIS YEAR, would beat Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in their PRIME in their BEST YEAR EVER," tweeted Swaggy C. "Stop it."

Prime Bron/Steph might go 82-0 and sweep the Playoffs lmaooo."

Skiuppp.