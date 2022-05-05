Skip Bayless Makes His Feelings On Dillon Brooks Suspension Very Clear

Skip Bayless is once again proving that he'll never back down from an outlandish opinion.

On Thursday, the NBA suspended Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for Game 3 following his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2. Payton is expected to miss at least three weeks with a fractured left elbow.

The suspension shouldn't surprise anyone. If anything, Brooks might be fortunate that he'll only miss one game.

However, that didn't stop Bayless from posting bizarre theories on Twitter.

"The NBA makes me sick. It crumbled under social media pressure to 'do the right thing' and wrongly suspend Dillon Brooks," Bayless wrote on Thursday. "It also obviously wants - NEEDS - beloved Steph [Curry] to advance, not some upstart team from Memphis. Congrats, Association, Twitter owns and operates you."

If the NBA is secretly colluding to ensure Golden State advances to the Western Conference Finals, ejecting Draymond Green from Game 1 was an odd choice.

Bayless went on an all-caps tirade following Brooks' ejection Wednesday night, calling it "absurd" and a "travesty." He later argued that Brooks "brushed [Payton] across the back of the head" even though, again, Payton suffered a fractured elbow from the hit.

At this point, it's hard to tell if Bayless actually believes anything he says. This is the same pundit who has spent years building a shtick on trying to convince the world LeBron James isn't great at basketball while claiming he'd take Tim Tebow over Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers with an NFL game on the line.

The second-round series is tied 1-1 before heading to Memphis on Saturday night.