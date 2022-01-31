Skip Bayless Makes His Pick Between Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes

What Joe Burrow‘s done this postseason has been simply legendary. And he’s definitely getting the recognition he deserves because of it.

During Monday’s edition of Undisputed, Skip Bayless lit the sports world on fire with a polarizing take on the Burrow-Patrick Mahomes debate.

If Bayless had his pick of the two quarterbacks, he’d go with Burrow. Why? He trusts Burrow’s poise and leadership more than what Mahomes has to offer.

Joe Burrow's leadership and poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes as your QB.@RealSkipBayless explains pic.twitter.com/fgMeukhNrY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2022

It’s way too early to say whether or not Joe Burrow’s a better quarterback than Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes has won a Super Bowl. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to four straight AFC Championships. Mahomes has won an MVP. Those are the facts.

However, what Burrow has done this postseason is arguably more impressive than any playoff run Mahomes has led the Chiefs on – and yes, that includes their Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2020.

The Bengals entered the postseason with arguably the worst roster of any playoff team. They beat the red-hot Raiders, took down the one-seed Titans in Tennessee and beat Mahomes and Co. at Arrowhead after trailing by 18 points.

Now, Burrow has a chance to win a Super Bowl. That’s right, the Bengals could be Super Bowl champions in two weeks time.

Burrow doesn’t have the support Mahomes has in Kansas City, but it hasn’t mattered so far in the postseason.