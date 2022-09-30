Skip Bayless Makes Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Debate Clear

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are set to face off in a marquee matchup this weekend.

Ahead of this Ravens-Bills showdown, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless made his position on the debate between these two great players known. He feels Jackson has an intangible "it-factor" that gives him the edge over Allen.

"Give me Lamar...There's something missing in the makeup of Josh Allen. When push comes to shove and the game is on the line and time to ball, Lamar Jackson is a BALLER," Bayless said on Friday's episode of Undisputed.

Jackson and Allen have quite a few similarities.

Both are first-round draft picks from the 2018 class. Both are elite dual-threat weapons. And both are some of the best young talent in the league.

Allen leads the NFL in passing yards per game with 338.0. Jackson has the most passing touchdowns with 10.

Sunday's Week 4 contest between these two great quarterbacks will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Baltimore.