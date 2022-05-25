Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 5

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless is banking on the Miami Heat bouncing back in a big way in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Tuesday morning's show, Bayless laid out what he expects to see from Erik Spoelstra and Co. as the series returns to South Beach.

"Miami will come out and play as physical a basketball game as you've seen in the playoffs," the FOX Sports provocateur told Shannon Sharpe. "The Heat will regain control of this series."

It is still 2-2, it feels like [the Heat] got swept in Boston, that's what it feels like. ... It was almost like they should call off the rest of the series because everybody is now back on the Boston bandwagon.

But now the bandwagon is going to roll over Miami because that's the theme out there ... Everybody is underestimating the Heat culture. It's the Pat Riley memorial grit-and-guts culture that he is instilled ... in these players.

Bayless went as far to say as a he expects a "football game" from the Heat in the series-tilting affair.

This team has big heart. This team has strong backbone. This team will come out and play as physical of basketball as you have seen in the playoffs tonight. I am predicting right here, right now, this will be a football game. ... Because the Heat know they just virtually have to win this one.

The Celtics and Heat tip-off at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.