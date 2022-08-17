Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Kevin Durant

Earlier this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization. During a meeting this summer, the 33-year-old All-Star reportedly reiterated this request with an ultimatum — let him go or fire GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Rumors regarding a possible blockbuster KD trade have been swirling over the past few months. Most recently, a potential deal that would send him to New Orleans has been thrown into the mix.

Despite these ultimatums and trade rumors, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes Durant will be a member of the Nets organization to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

"I believe Kevin Durant is going to be a Brooklyn Net along with Kyrie and Ben Simmons and they should be the favorite to win it all.," Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension with Brooklyn last summer. Earlier this week, the 12-time All-Star shut down rumors that he would rather retire than suit up for the Nets this coming season.

During NBA Today on Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the Nets' ongoing "negotiations" to keep Durant in Brooklyn.

"The other negotiation that is now developing is between Durant and the Nets. That separate negotiation about what it would like for him to come back," he said. "That's what a big part of the discussion he had with owner Joe Tsai in London about 10, 11 days ago was. Joe Tsai and the Nets believe they have a really good team. They don't believe they have a good trade for Kevin Durant. They want him to consider coming back. But Durant has very clearly made it known he doesn't want to play for the Nets under the current situation with the current coach and current GM. "You have to ask yourself, what is the avenue? What is the path for Kevin Durant to move forward with the Nets? Because he's been told on trade. He's been told no on firing Steve Nash. He's been told no on firing Sean Marks. So where do we go from here?"

Where do you think Durant will play this coming season?