Skip Bayless Names 1 Reason LeBron James Is “Disqualified” From GOAT Conversation

Last night, LeBron James and his struggling Los Angeles squad fell 131-116 to the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. At one point trailing by as many as 30 points, it was abundantly clear that the Lakers are nowhere near the level of this Eastern Conference powerhouse.

LeBron had no problem admitting this fact after the game.

“It tells me we ain’t on their level,” he said. “I mean, I could have told you that before the game.”

Fox Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe often debate LeBron’s status as the “Greatest of All Time” on their show Undisputed.

Bayless says this “concession speech” from LeBron “disqualifies” him from the GOAT conversation.

“My takeaway from that concession speech on the part of LeBron Bleepin’ James: that’s why he’s disqualified from GOAT debates,” he said. “… You can’t do that. That’s the opposite of leadership. You can’t admit that. You can’t acknowledge that publicly, even within your heart of hearts you believe it.

“I get it, but you can’t say it… You send the message to your team, ‘We’re done, man. We’re just no good.’ You’re supposed to be out best player and you’re saying we got no shot?”

