Skip Bayless Names 5 Best Players In NBA, LeBron Not Listed

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Would it surprise you to know that Fox's Skip Bayless doesn't consider LeBron James a top five player in the NBA? If it does, you really don't know him that well and his latest list proves it.

On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless revealed his top five players in the NBA. As you would expect, LeBron was nowhere to be found. But his pick for the top spot might be less expected.

Bayless had Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as his No. 1 player in the NBA. He had Giannis Antetokounmpo second, reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid third, reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic at four and NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry at five.

Bayless justified his picks based on three-point shooting and free-throw shooting. His colleague Shannon Sharpe vehemently disagreed and saw the futility in challenging him on LeBron.

Kevin Durant certainly remains one of the best players from his position as a shooter. But his regular season stardom has not translated into postseason success with the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, all four of the other players in Bayless' list have either won a major regular season title or an NBA title over the past two years.

It's clear that what Skip Bayless values in an NBA player differ wildly from what other fans and analysts do in evaluating "the best players."