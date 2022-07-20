Skip Bayless Names Kevin Durant's "Biggest Mistake"

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Skip Bayless has been one of Kevin Durant's biggest supporters, and at times, harshest critics.

And on Wednesday's airing of "Undisputed," the FOX Sports 1 personality named what he deems to be KD's biggest mistake: following Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets.

I first guessed this... It appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone Splitsville, they are not besties anymore ... Following Kyrie to Brooklyn is KD's biggest mistake.

There was a better route for him. If you want to go do something, if you want to take a challenge, it's the other team across the bridge. It's the Knicks... it's the Mecca, it's not since 1973, it's just on a silver platter. ... If you can't take living in Dub Nation with Steph because he's always going to be the most beloved, go to New York and say, 'Watch this. I'm gonna put the Knicks not only back on the map... I'm gonna to put 'em in the NBA Finals.'

Now after much uncertainty surrounding both KD and Kyrie's futures in Brooklyn, it's looking more and more like the All-Star pair could remain with the Nets this upcoming season.