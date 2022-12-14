Skip Bayless Names The 1 Problem With LeBron James

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Over the years, Skip Bayless has voiced many criticisms of LeBron James but decided to zero in on one during Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed."

After Tuesday night's loss that dropped the Lakers to 11-16, Skip said that all the good LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are doing is being undone by the King's poor three-point shooting and inability to cash-in at the free throw line.

A familiar refrain from FS1's daily sports talk debater.

LeBron is still playing at a top-10 player level. AD is playing at an MVP-caliber level ... Russ has found his new Valhalla coming off the bench. ... I look at the big picture of this and I say, '11-16 is impossible.' Usually in basketball if you just have one guy playing at a Hall of Fame-type level you can be pretty good. When you've got three playing high minutes, you can't be 11-16... Until we start looking at the hidden figures.

Bayless went on to lay out that those figures ultimately fall on the shoulders of LeBron James.

The problem is [LeBron's] now shooting 31.5% from three, it's just not good enough. ... The other problem is he's taking 7.5 attempts per game. That's second in the whole NBA. The math doesn't work. ... And then from the free-throw line he's down to 70.5% ... it's just not good enough. You're not cashing from the free-throw line because you're only shooting 4.5 a game.

LeBron and the Lakers are currently tied with the Thunder for the 12-spot in the West.