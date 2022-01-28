Guys like Aaron Donald, Trent Williams, Von Miller and Joey Bosa will go head-to-head in Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Rams and 49ers. None of the four will be the “toughest” player on the field, though, according to Skip Bayless.

Bayless previewed Sunday’s NFC Championship during Undisputed on Friday morning. In doing so, he made a surprising pick for who thinks the “toughest” player in the game is.

Bayless believes 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be the toughest player on the field this Sunday. Not Aaron Donald. Not Trent Williams. Not Von Miller. Deebo Samuel.

The longtime sports television personality also thinks Samuel will help the 49ers beat the Rams 23-20 and advance to the Super Bowl.

“I believe the 49ers just know they have the number of the Rams because they know they are the mentally tougher football team,” said Bayless. “It probably starts with Kyle Shanahan and then Mike Shanahan. But then it filters down to one Deebo. Deebo is going to be the toughest player on the field on either team. I respect Aaron Donald and Von Miller. Name them. You got all the Hollywood star power on the other side. … In the bitter end, I believe I’m going with the Deebo factor because I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like Deebo.”

Aaron Donald is as tough as they come, but Deebo Samuel is at the top of his game in his weight class.

The 49ers wide receiver has become a focal point of the 49ers offense. And it’s not like the Rams can just double team Samuel whenever they please. George Kittle is a matchup nightmare in the one-on-one game.

Samuel will try and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl on Sunday night.