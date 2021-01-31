Skip Bayless ‘Offended’ By Tony Romo’s Take On Tom Brady

The hosts of Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” came to a rare agreement earlier this week.

During an interview on Thursday, former NFL QB and current analyst Tony Romo insinuated that Patrick Mahomes would never be able to pass Tom Brady for greatest of all-time if the Kansas City Chiefs don’t take down the Tampa Bay Bucs in next week’s Super Bowl.

Shannon Sharpe disagreed, saying he believes Mahomes still has plenty of time to prove his worth.

Skip Bayless disagreed with Romo as well, but for much different reasons.

The controversial analyst was baffled by the idea that Mahomes would even be in the GOAT conversation with just one Super Bowl victory over Brady. Regardless of the championship game’s outcome, Bayless thinks Brady is leagues ahead in the conversation.

“I am equally offended by this statement for an incredibly different reason than you just gave,” Bayless said to Sharpe. “After Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl, in his first year of starting for the New England Patriots, did anybody, anywhere on planet Earth say, ‘Oh, he’s coming for Joe Montana.’ Did anybody think or say that?’”

In response to a video of their debate on the show, Bayless posted message directed towards Romo’s statement. As a well-known supporter of Brady, Bayless was “offended” by the cheapening of the QB’s accomplishments.

“Tony Romo is disqualifying and rendering irrelevant Tom Brady’s body of work,” Bayless wrote. “How can we even put Patrick Mahomes in this conversation? I’m offended. How can you say Patrick Mahomes projects into winning six, seven Super Bowls?”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 29, 2021

Mahomes’ elite talent and dominance over the league for the past few years are the main reasons why people put him in the conversation to overtake Brady.

Despite the young Chiefs QB collecting 14,152 yards, 131 touchdowns and a Super Bowl victory through three seasons, Bayless believes he’s “overhyped” for of his flashy playmaking.

“Patrick Mahomes is overhyped because he throws left-handed, no-look, under-handed and behind his back passes,” Bayless said. “He is a highlight hype machine. He played in one Super Bowl and by his hype standards, he stunk in it.”

Mahomes will get another chance to prove his doubters wrong when Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay in next week’s Super Bowl.