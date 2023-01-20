Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. He believes that the Giants have enough momentum and are playing well enough to catch the Eagles off guard and beat the in a 27-24 shocker.

“I’m on the Giants bandwagon. I’m taking them 27-24 over the Eagles," Bayless said.

Skip Bayless may be on the Giants bandwagon but the wider football world is far less sure. Not only are the Giants underdogs in the game, the current spread is 7.5 points. Clearly fans are expecting that the game won't be particularly close.

But it's worth noting that the last three times the New York Giants have won at least one postseason game, they went on to reach the Super Bowl.

A short while later, Bayless predicted a second big upset: That Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will take down the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think Patrick Mahomes is going down. I’m going Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, because there’s something about this kid. He’s gifted," Bayless said.

The Jaguars are even bigger underdogs, heading into the game as 9-point underdogs on the road. But after pulling off a 27-point comeback against the Chargers last weekend, anything seems possible for them.

Can the Giants or the Jaguars pull off the upset this weekend?