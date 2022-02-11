Skip Bayless Predicts Super Bowl Winner, Super Bowl MVP

Skip Bayless has his pick for the Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl MVP.

During Friday’s episode of Undisputed, the Fox Sports analyst named the Cincinnati Bengals as his Super Bowl LVI champion and Joe Burrow as the star of the game.

His final score prediction is 23-21 in favor of the Bengals.

“On paper, at a glance, the Rams should win this game,” he said. “… And yet, Joe Burrow will be the MVP. I’m gonna say it one more time, there’s just something about Joe Burrow. There’s something magical — there’s something special. I believe he’s going to arrive on the biggest stage in the sport on Sunday. It’s made for him. If you look at what he’s done on the biggest stage at every level, it’s been spectacular.

“The Bengals will win this game and Joe Burrow will be the MVP.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals got hot at the perfect time this year. After winning three of their final four regular-season games, the Cincinnati squad has now gone on a tear through the postseason en route to a Super Bowl berth.

In what’s essentially a home game for the Rams, the Bengals are listed as four-point underdogs this weekend. But as Bayless said, there’s just something about Burrow and this resilient young team that inspires some real hope for another upset win.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.