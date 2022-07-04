Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless attend the The Paley Center for Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner at 583 Park Avenue on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic) Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason.

Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up.

Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams: The Golden State Warriors.

Skip Bayless of Undisputed doesn't see Durant landing back with the Warriors. He sees him going to a different Western Conference team.

"There is no way Kevin Durant is going back to Golden State. I will bet you 10 cases right now that he doesn't go back to Golden State," Bayless said. "I say Phoenix."

This would make the Suns even deadlier heading into the 2022-23 season. They already finished this past season with a 64-18 regular-season record and have Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Jae Crowder all coming back next season.

We'll see if Phoenix and Brooklyn can work something out in the coming days/weeks.