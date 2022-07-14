Skip Bayless Proposes A Blockbuster LeBron James Trade

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Skip Bayless saw a trade suggestion for LeBron James and his entire world lit up.

"Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight ... LeBron for KD," he said. "Too obvious to be obvious because IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. LeBron/Kyrie reunite in the East. Lakers get KD for 4 years, return to power in '23. Can't wait to discuss at 930 E."

Bayless certainly couldn't wait to talk about a trade involving one of his least favorite players - LeBron. The sports talking head also loves Kevin Durant, so he thinks this could be a win-win for both LeBron and KD.

"LeBron, if the goal is go win, why would you wanna be stuck with Russ in LA as opposed to reunite with Kyrie?" he said.

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors as well. The Lakers are reportedly the only team really in play at this point.

If that's the case, LeBron wouldn't have to leave Los Angeles to re-team with Irving.

What do you think about the trade idea?