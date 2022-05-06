Skip Bayless Reacts To Latest Lakers, Russell Westbrook Report

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A new report suggests Russell Westbrook's poor play last season played a factor in the Lakers' decision to part ways with Frank Vogel.

Westbrook was erratic all season long. He looked nothing like the former MVP we once saw. The Lakers, meanwhile, finished the season just 33-49 and missed the postseason.

Vogel lost his job, as a result, and now the storied NBA franchise is seeking out his replacement.

FS1's Skip Bayless thinks the Lakers' decision to fire Vogel based on how Westbrook performed is an atrocity.

"The Lakers front office has deluded themselves into believing this was all Vogel's fault," he said. "... The new coach won't fix Russ."

The idea that Vogel is entirely to blame for Westbrook's struggles is ludicrous. And it just goes to show how far off the Lakers' front office currently is.

Let's not forget that LeBron James and Klutch Sports pushed the Lakers' front office to acquire Westbrook in a trade. And it was Rob Pelinka who gave in and made the move.

Vogel had his flaws, for sure. But the hand he was dealt wasn't fooling anyone.

The Lakers are now seeking out a new head coach to come in and clean up this mess. But something tells us this is shaping up to be a multi-year rebuild.