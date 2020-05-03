Skip Bayless Reacts To The Cowboys Signing Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a surprising move in free agency on Saturday, signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

The move enables Dalton, a Texas native, to return to his home state. On paper, he is one of the most capable backup quarterbacks in the league, which is a nice luxury for a contending team to have.

The signing also gives the Cowboys some Dak Prescott insurance. Indications still are that the Cowboys want to sign Dak long-term, and they franchised tagged him back in March. However, the two sides are still at an impasse in contract negotiations.

FS1’s Skip Bayless, a noted Cowboy fanatic, weighed in with his thoughts on the Dalton move late last night. He is clearly a fan of it.

Jerry strikes again. Great move signing Andy Dalton, especially in case Dak holds out first couple reg-season games (or puts himself at injury risk by missing preseason). Dalton: 3X PBowler, 4 playoffs. Now Dak can't hold them over such a big barrel. Maybe lights negotiating fire — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 3, 2020

Skip usually spits hot takes from his Twitter account but this one is pretty tame and pretty on the money.

Again, we don’t think the Cowboys want Dalton to have to replace Prescott, nor do we think Jerry Jones is wavering on wanting Prescott to be his franchise quarterback.

However, it always helps to have a backup plan, and Dalton is a solid one. He also makes for a pretty good negotiating chip in the Cowboys’ pocket.