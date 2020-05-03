The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Skip Bayless Reacts To The Cowboys Signing Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton throwing a pass.CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the third quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a surprising move in free agency on Saturday, signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

The move enables Dalton, a Texas native, to return to his home state. On paper, he is one of the most capable backup quarterbacks in the league, which is a nice luxury for a contending team to have.

The signing also gives the Cowboys some Dak Prescott insurance. Indications still are that the Cowboys want to sign Dak long-term, and they franchised tagged him back in March. However, the two sides are still at an impasse in contract negotiations.

FS1’s Skip Bayless, a noted Cowboy fanatic, weighed in with his thoughts on the Dalton move late last night. He is clearly a fan of it.

Skip usually spits hot takes from his Twitter account but this one is pretty tame and pretty on the money.

Again, we don’t think the Cowboys want Dalton to have to replace Prescott, nor do we think Jerry Jones is wavering on wanting Prescott to be his franchise quarterback.

However, it always helps to have a backup plan, and Dalton is a solid one. He also makes for a pretty good negotiating chip in the Cowboys’ pocket.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.