Skip Bayless Reveals He 'Pities' 1 Young NFL Quarterback

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room for how he views quarterbacks - if you're not great, you're terrible. And one young quarterback has been in his latter group for a while now.

On the latest edition of Undisputed, Bayless said that he "pities" New England Patriots Mac Jones over the situation he's currently in. He said that between the issues with the offensive playcalling and the defense giving up 47 points in the playoffs last year, Tom Brady must be "chuckling."

“I pity this kid (Mac Jones) when he’s got Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in his ear, and he’s not even sure who’s who, right?” Bayless said, via NESN. “…They lost a playoff game in which Bill Belichick’s defense gave up 47 points (to the Buffalo Bills). You sure about this genius label? Somewhere, Tom Brady is chuckling. He’s chuckling over this whole scenario because this is comical.”

Bayless has never been a fan of Mac Jones, often criticizing him for being a "dink-and-dunk" quarterback. He was unimpressed by his play last year and doesn't seem to have high hopes for him heading into the 2022 season.

As a rookie, Mac Jones set records for passing accuracy while going 10-7 as a starter and leading the New England Patriots back to the playoffs.

But there were criticisms abound that season - specifically the QB-friendly nature of the offense. And in the ensuing offense the Patriots made those well-publicized changes to their offensive coaching staff.

Will Mac Jones ever win Skip Bayless over?