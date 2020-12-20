Skip Bayless Reveals His College Football Playoff Wish

Skip Bayless doesn’t weigh in on college football very often – he usually keeps his hot takes for the NFL and the NBA – but he’s getting in on the College Football Playoff debate.

The top three spots in the College Football Playoff appear to be locked up. Alabama will have the No. 1 seed following the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. Clemson will have the No. 2 seed following the ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame. And Ohio State will have the No. 3 seed following the Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern.

But who will be No. 4?

Notre Dame is the favorite for that spot. The Fighting Irish were No. 2 in the rankings this week and will probably drop down to No. 4 in the final rankings.

Bayless would like to see someone else, though. He thinks his Oklahoma Sooners are deserving of the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners beat Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

“I’m biased but, for the college football playoffs, why not take the four highest rated conference champs? Bama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Makes perfect sense to me,” he tweeted.

Bayless isn’t alone in feeling this way, but he probably won’t get his wish.

The full College Football Playoff field will be unveiled at noon E.T. on ESPN.