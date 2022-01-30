Skip Bayless Reveals His Prediction For 49ers-Rams NFC Title Game

There was once a time when Skip Bayless was a reporter in the Bay Area. On Friday’s episode of “Undisputed,” the FOX Sports provocateur revealed his loyalty to the Bay by picking the 49ers in this weekend’s NFC Championship.

“Deebo Samuel is going to be the toughest player on the field between both the Rams and 49ers,” Bayless tweeted. “I’ve never seen anything like him. Run games will prevail on Sunday.” Concluding, “23-20 49ers.”

The sixth-seeded Niners have found a way to fight their way into NFC title contention. After an upset of Skip’s beloved Cowboys in the Wild Card round, San Francisco also went on to take down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay.

In recent years, the 49ers have had their way with the Rams, winning each of their last six matchups. But that said, these Rams are riding high this postseason. LA’s offense has really clicked. And with running back Cam Akers back in the fold, their offense puts fear in any defense they play against.

The two NFC West rivals kickoff Sunday at 6:30 PM ET at SoFi Stadium.