The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Skip Bayless Reveals His Prediction For 49ers-Rams NFC Title Game

Deebo Samuel runs with the football.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

There was once a time when Skip Bayless was a reporter in the Bay Area. On Friday’s episode of “Undisputed,” the FOX Sports provocateur revealed his loyalty to the Bay by picking the 49ers in this weekend’s NFC Championship.

“Deebo Samuel is going to be the toughest player on the field between both the Rams and 49ers,” Bayless tweeted. “I’ve never seen anything like him. Run games will prevail on Sunday.” Concluding, “23-20 49ers.”

The sixth-seeded Niners have found a way to fight their way into NFC title contention. After an upset of Skip’s beloved Cowboys in the Wild Card round, San Francisco also went on to take down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay.

In recent years, the 49ers have had their way with the Rams, winning each of their last six matchups. But that said, these Rams are riding high this postseason. LA’s offense has really clicked. And with running back Cam Akers back in the fold, their offense puts fear in any defense they play against.

The two NFC West rivals kickoff Sunday at 6:30 PM ET at SoFi Stadium.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.