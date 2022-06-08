Skip Bayless Reveals Prediction For Dallas Cowboys, NFC East

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Hardly a year goes by where Dallas Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless isn't predicting his team to win the Super Bowl. But his prediction for 2022 may surprise many.

During a recent edition of The Skip Bayless Show, the Cowboys superfan was asked what the likelihood is that he'll throw out more of his Cowboys jerseys this year - a tradition of his every time they lose a big game. Bayless admitted that he does not believe Dallas will win the NFC East.

Instead, Bayless pointed to the Philadelphia Eagles as the team to win the division. He thinks that with the offseason they've had and the continuing rise of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles will take his Cowboys' place at the top of the division.

"I truly fear Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. I believe they’ll win the NFC East. My expectations for the Cowboys will be none," Bayless said.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly made a lot of waves with the offseason they just had. They addressed their biggest need by making a blockbuster trade for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown during the NFL Draft.

Coming off a 9-8 season where they made the playoffs with a first-year head coach and first-year starter, there's a lot of room for optimism in Philly.

As for Skip Bayless' Dallas Cowboys, most fans would probably agree that this offseason was a disappointment. Between the lost players and inability to sign any bonafide stars, it seems like they're bound to take at least a small step back.

But anything can happen in a given NFL season.

Do you agree with Bayless' prediction for the Dallas Cowboys?