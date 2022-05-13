Skip Bayless Reveals Prediction For Super Bowl Champion

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bounce back and compete for another Super Bowl this coming season.

On Friday's episode of "Undisputed," Bayless outlined his thoughts on the Bucs' possible title-contending campaign in 2022.

"The one man in sports I do not bet against (Tom Brady). He is going to bounce back from last year's crushing defeat," he explained. "... I love Tampa Bay's schedule. It has a lot of get-even games for the GOAT."

Brady and the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in a thrilling divisional round matchup this past year. Brady initially retired after this defeat, but then decided to come back and take care of some "unfinished business."

Brady will get a rematch against the Rams at home in Week 9.

The Bucs will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.