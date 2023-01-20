Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game?

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at Levi's Stadium. He predicts a 30-20 win for America's Team - reminiscent of the final score of their 1992 NFC Championship win en route to winning the Super Bowl.

"My Dallas Cowboys are going to win at San Francisco, 30-20, just like when they went on to win the Super Bowl against the Bills," Bayless said emphatically.

The Cowboys have already defied some of the odds by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning their first road playoff game since the aforementioned NFC Championship Game 30 years ago.

On the other side of the debate desk, Shannon Sharpe predicted that the 49ers would win the game 23-20.

Since winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season, the Dallas Cowboys have won only five playoff games - one with Troy Aikman, two with Tony Romo and now two with Dak Prescott.

If Dak and the Cowboys can take down the 49ers and their elite defense, it might be a sign that they've finally turned the corner and are ready to end their Super Bowl drought.