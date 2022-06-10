Skip Bayless Reveals Why Kevin Durant Is Key To Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during a timeout in the first half at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

As the endless Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James continues, Skip Bayless has begun arguing that Kevin Durant is key to the whole conversation.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless argued that Durant's title wins over LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018 have hurt LeBron's "GOAT" case.

Bayless argued that if LeBron had won those two titles, he would now have six rings - as many as Michael Jordan. But Durant made LeBron 4-6 in the Finals instead of 6-4.

"Kevin Durant saved me from LeBron. If LeBron won 2017 and 2018 titles to get to 6-4, you could come back and say that he has 6 rings just like Jordan," Bayless said.

Of course, the argument can be made that LeBron's case was damaged by the San Antonio Spurs as well. He lost to the Spurs as a member of the Cavaliers in 2007 and again as a member of the Miami Heat in 2014.

LeBron also lost NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 before losing three times to the Warriors in four years.

Kevin Durant certainly played a huge factor in those last two NBA Finals losses. But he isn't the end-all-be-all to this debate as Skip is trying to imply.

Nevertheless, KD did have a big role.

Is Kevin Durant really the key to the MJ vs. LeBron debate?