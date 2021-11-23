Skip Bayless Shares What He’s Hearing About The Browns

FOX Sports 1 personality and fierce Baker Mayfield defender Skip Bayless shared some rumblings he’s hearing from the Cleveland Browns locker room.

According to Bayless, a source told him the Browns locker room is “very close” to turning on Mayfield over the Odell Beckham Jr. situation.

A source tells @RealSkipBayless: The Browns locker room is very close to turning on Baker Mayfield because of Odell Beckham Jr. Skip explains pic.twitter.com/X31GKvV115 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 23, 2021

Despite winning two of the last three games, things in Cleveland appear to be going downhill anyway.

The Browns QB is battling through a number of injuries and just barely escaped with a three-point win over the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions.

The “Undisputed” host pins Baker Mayfield’s undoing in Cleveland squarely on the shoulders of OBJ. Now Bayless believes the Browns locker room will eventually turn on the former No. 1 overall pick and he’ll have to restart elsewhere.

Bayless notes Beckham, now in LA, was so looked up to by Browns players that Baker Mayfield can’t overcome the optics of OBJ’s departure.

He also believes Beckham’s presence made Mayfield too “Odell-centric,” trying to force the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler instead of playing more “free” when OBJ is not in the lineup.

If Baker’s struggles continue, the Browns may not pick up the signal-caller’s fifth-year option.

Should Baker find himself on the open market at season’s end, it’ll be interesting to see who chooses to build around the former Heisman winner out of Oklahoma.