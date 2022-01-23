Skip Bayless’ Tweet About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Skip Bayless didn’t hold back on Aaron Rodgers following the Packers’ crushing loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.
Rodgers and the No. 1 Packers couldn’t get past the six-seed San Francisco 49ers tonight. The 49ers won on a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the waning moments.
This was supposed to be Rodgers’ special year. But now he’s heading home where he’ll watch the rest of the playoffs from home.
Bayless absolute roasted Rodgers with his latest tweet regarding immunization. Take a look below.
“I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason,” Bayless said on Twitter.
I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2022
Yikes. Aaron Rodgers is going to be hearing similar jokes for a long time.
The 49ers have been a major thorn in Rodgers’ side throughout his NFL career. He’s now 0-4 against the Niners in the postseason. Before tonight, he most recently lost to the 49ers in the postseason in the 2019 NFC Championship.
This was supposed to be Rodgers’ special year. Now, all eyes turn to his NFL future.
Will No. 12 be playing in a new city next season?