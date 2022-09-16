Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end.

During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit.

"Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he wrote.

Bayless was riffing off the famous Russell Westbrook quote about his now-teammate Patrick Beverly back in 2019.

The Chiefs defense logged a game-high two sacks, forced six punts and notched a 99-yard, go-ahead pick six. They allowed just 75 rushing yards, but 326 yards in the passing game. The Chargers collected 5.4 yards per play.

Kansas City held the Arizona Cardinals to just seven points through the first three quarters in Week 1 — picking up three more sacks in that contest.

The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the 2022 season as they head into a Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts next weekend.