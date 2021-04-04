Skip Bayless Getting Crushed For His Tweet About Jalen Suggs

The majority of the college basketball world went crazy over Jalen Suggs’ epic Final Four buzzer-beater. The Gonzaga freshman guard drilled a banked-in three-pointer as time expired to send his team to the national title game. It was one of the best shots in college basketball history.

Of course, Skip Bayless had to think the opposite.

The Fox Sports 1 personality made sure to get his contrarian opinion known on social media as everyone else was celebrating the shot. Bayless is now getting crushed for what he tweeted about Suggs’ game-winning buzzer-beater.

“Pure luck,” Bayless tweeted immediately following the buzzer-beater.

Bayless then went on to criticize those for calling the game between Gonzaga and UCLA one of the best in college basketball history.

“No idea how you can call that an all-time great college basketball game when it was won by a lucky shot,” the Fox Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Thankfully, Bayless’ tweets have zero impact on what actually matters.

Gonzaga and Baylor will play for the national title game on Monday evening. Tipoff between the Bulldogs and the Bears is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on CBS.