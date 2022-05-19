Skip Bayless' Wife Reveals Her LeBron Opinion: NBA World Reacts

Skip Bayless has spent the majority of his career hating on LeBron James for seemingly no other reason than it brings him attention.

While Bayless has spent years hating on LeBron, his wife, has been secretly cheering for the longtime NBA star for years. On Thursday afternoon, his wife, Ernestine, made it clear she likes LeBron.

"I like LeBron, I'm sorry," she said. "I'm going to admit it. I think that he's done wonderful things for being a role model. I know he curses occasionally but everybody curses occasionally. But he seems to be a nice guy. Even after the game, when they talk to him, he's really calm and really nice. .. He's built schools and done all these wonderful things. I don't have a hatred [for him]."

Fans loved what she had to say.

"Imagine hating a guy & your wife secretly loves him," one fan said.

"Unbelievable. This is the best piece of content to ever grace the internet," another fan said.

Other want to know what Ernestine thinks of the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate. "Ernestine, the real question is, GOAT, Michael or LeBron?" one fan asked.

Perhaps Skip and Ernestine will finally argue about LeBron James when they go home.