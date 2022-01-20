Skip Holtz Has Landed A New Football Coaching Job

Former Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz was fired at the end of the 2021 season. It was a tough ending to his tenure there, but it didn’t take him long to land a new job.

On Thursday, it was announced that Holtz will coach the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. The league plans on having a 10-game season with eight teams that’ll begin this April.

This could be a great opportunity for Holtz to rebuild his value as a head coach. Though his final season at Louisiana Tech was putrid, he did finish his stint there with a 64-50 record.

Holtz also had success at Connecticut and East Carolina. He had over 30 wins with each program before taking his talents to South Florida.

After a rough three-year stretch at South Florida, Holtz went to Louisiana Tech and turned the Bulldogs into a team that constantly won bowl games.

Skip Holtz, the son of former coach Lou Holtz, is one of several notable names in the USFL.

The USFL also features Todd Haley, Kevin Sumlin, Bart Andrus, Kirby Wilson and Mike Riley.