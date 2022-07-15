Skylar Diggins-Smith Won't Be Traded: WNBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last week, it was reported that the Phoenix Mercury explored trade options for Skylar Diggins-Smith. On Friday, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes had an update on this situation

Haynes is reporting that Diggins-Smith isn't expected to be dealt before this Friday's deadline. The Los Angeles Sparks showed interest in her, but trade talks never materialized.

This is a stunning development considering it seemed like Diggins-Smith and the Mercury were heading toward a breakup just one week ago.

Phoenix fans are certainly happy that Diggins-Smith will be sticking around for the rest of the season.

Some fans are shocked Diggins-Smith was even available.

Although the Mercury have not traded Diggins-Smith, it's possible the two parties will go their separate ways in the offseason.

In 24 games this season, Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 assists. From a production standpoint, she has been just fine.

Diggins-Smith has one more year remaining on her contract with the Mercury.