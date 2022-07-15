Skylar Diggins-Smith Won't Be Traded: WNBA World Reacts
Last week, it was reported that the Phoenix Mercury explored trade options for Skylar Diggins-Smith. On Friday, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes had an update on this situation
Haynes is reporting that Diggins-Smith isn't expected to be dealt before this Friday's deadline. The Los Angeles Sparks showed interest in her, but trade talks never materialized.
This is a stunning development considering it seemed like Diggins-Smith and the Mercury were heading toward a breakup just one week ago.
Phoenix fans are certainly happy that Diggins-Smith will be sticking around for the rest of the season.
Some fans are shocked Diggins-Smith was even available.
Although the Mercury have not traded Diggins-Smith, it's possible the two parties will go their separate ways in the offseason.
In 24 games this season, Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 assists. From a production standpoint, she has been just fine.
Diggins-Smith has one more year remaining on her contract with the Mercury.