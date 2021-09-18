Watch: Insane Hail Mary! Ends College Football Game

Another week, another crazy Hail Mary! finish during a college football game.

Last week, it was Florida State on the losing end of a Hail Mary! attempt by Jacksonville State. The Seminoles lost in absolutely crazy fashion as time expired.

This week, it’s Louisiana Tech on the losing end.

SMU topped Louisiana Tech, 39-37, on a last-second Hail Mary! as time expired on Saturday evening. It was a truly insane finish:

SMU HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN 😨 (via @American_FB)pic.twitter.com/HS7OdGPanH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2021

That’s as cool of a walk-off win as it gets in college football.

Here’s another angle from behind the end zone. This view might be even cooler than the standard television angle:

This is SMU’s Hail Mary to beat LaTech. pic.twitter.com/pyNCKwDsho — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 18, 2021

SMU improved to 3-0 with the crazy win on Saturday night, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 1-2 with the heartbreaking loss.