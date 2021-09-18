The Spun

Watch: Insane Hail Mary! Ends College Football Game

SMU's football stadium before a game against TCU.DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Another week, another crazy Hail Mary! finish during a college football game.

Last week, it was Florida State on the losing end of a Hail Mary! attempt by Jacksonville State. The Seminoles lost in absolutely crazy fashion as time expired.

This week, it’s Louisiana Tech on the losing end.

SMU topped Louisiana Tech, 39-37, on a last-second Hail Mary! as time expired on Saturday evening. It was a truly insane finish:

That’s as cool of a walk-off win as it gets in college football.

Here’s another angle from behind the end zone. This view might be even cooler than the standard television angle:

SMU improved to 3-0 with the crazy win on Saturday night, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 1-2 with the heartbreaking loss.

