Snapchat Reportedly Makes Decision On Antonio Brown's Account

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is under fire this Tuesday for posting a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.

The photo that Brown shared on Snapchat includes Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children. She has already expressed her displeasure with Brown.

"I have reported his page and all pictures," Kyriss said. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well."

Snapchat has finally decided to take matters into its own hands.

A spokesperson for Snapchat told TMZ that Brown's account has been suspended and is now under investigation.

Unfortunately for Kyriss, the photo that Brown shared on Snapchat has made its way over to other social media platforms.

Kyriss has already told Brown in the past to keep private aspects of their relationship away from the public. Obviously, that hasn't happened.