Snoop Dogg Reveals He Turned Down Big Michael Jordan Offer
Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest stars in the world — Michael Jordan is even bigger.
During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the hip-hop icon revealed that he once turned down a $2 million offer to DJ an event for Michael Jordan.
"One of the craziest deals I turned down was like $2 million to DJ for I think it was a Michael Jordan event," Snoop explained. "I've never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him."
Snoop said he had some "other s--t" going on and didn't want his first time meeting MJ to be as an employee.
"I wanted to meet him as a fan," he continued.
As a devout Lakers fan, Snoop has Magic Johnson as his No. 1 player of all time just above Jordan.
Perhaps Snoop and "His Airness" will be able to make their first connection sometime in the near future.