Snoop Dogg Reveals He Turned Down Big Michael Jordan Offer

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg is one of the biggest stars in the world — Michael Jordan is even bigger.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the hip-hop icon revealed that he once turned down a $2 million offer to DJ an event for Michael Jordan.

"One of the craziest deals I turned down was like $2 million to DJ for I think it was a Michael Jordan event," Snoop explained. "I've never met Michael Jordan, and I want to meet him."

Snoop said he had some "other s--t" going on and didn't want his first time meeting MJ to be as an employee.

"I wanted to meet him as a fan," he continued.

As a devout Lakers fan, Snoop has Magic Johnson as his No. 1 player of all time just above Jordan.

Perhaps Snoop and "His Airness" will be able to make their first connection sometime in the near future.