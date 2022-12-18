Soccer Fans Are Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

UKRAINE - 2021/11/20: In this photo illustration, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/Getty Images

FOX paid through the nose for the exclusive broadcast rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But with today's Final potentially interfering with their football programming, the network has made a controversial decision.

In a statement released a short while ago, FOX announced that coverage of the World Cup trophy presentation will be moved from FOX to FS1 in the event it goes past the start of NFL games at 1 p.m. ET.

"In the event the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony happens near or after 1PM ET, live coverage of the trophy celebration will shift to FS1 as the NFL kicks off on FOX," the network said in a statement.

Given that the game is in extra time as of writing, it seems very likely that the ceremony will extend beyond the start of the NFL games.

Soccer fans are furious with this announcement, pointing out that it defeats the purpose of FOX acquiring the World Cup rights in the United States:

Unfortunately for fans, football is king in the United States and this decision was probably made with the expectation that the ratings will be higher for the first quarter of an NFL game than of the biggest sporting event in the entire world.

Maybe the numbers will reflect that, but we can't really know for sure.

The World Cup Final is being played on FOX.