Soccer Legend David Beckham Received 'Threatening' Letters

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

David Beckham was once sent "threatening" letters by a stalker who would go to his home.

A woman named Sharon Bell was detained under the Mental Health Act for sending the soccer legend those letters, according to Sky News. It left Beckham wondering if it was going to get worse.

"I have got your address from a detective agency, I hope you don't mind. I have feelings for you, David," a letter from Bell read.

Bell said that Beckham had done some "terrible things to her" and confirmed that she has loved him since they were children.

Beckham then testified in court that the numbers were becoming more threatening each time they came in and he wasn't happy that she knew where he lived.

Bell was then charged with stalking but did not face a criminal trial.

Hopefully, Beckham never has to deal with this again.