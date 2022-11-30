Soccer Legend Pelé Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has reportedly been checked into a San Paulo hospital as he continues his fight against a colon tumor.

The news comes via his daughter, Kely Nascimento, who in an Instagram post said its "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father, following “lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.”

Nascimento says Pelé is just having some of his medication regulated but “really and truly, [appreciates] the concern and love.”

The three-time World Cup champion had a tumor removed in 2021 and is said to be undergoing chemotherapy to stave off the cancer.

Pelé has denied that he's in poor health. Saying in a recent video celebrating his October birthday, “I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received.”

Widely recognized as perhaps the greatest to ever touch the pitch, Pelé led his nation of Brazil to World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and to this day remains the country's all-time leading scorer.