Soccer Player Reportedly Defies Lockdown For Fiancee’s 18th Birthday

Russia national soccer team plays in the World Cup.SOCHI, RUSSIA - JULY 07: Russia players watch the peanlty shoot out during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Russia and Croatia at Fisht Stadium on July 7, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A professional soccer player in Europe reportedly defied lockdown orders in order to visit his fiancee for her 18th birthday.

Fedor Smolov, a 30-year-old Russian soccer player for RC Celta de Vigo, reportedly defied lockdown orders over the weekend.

The Guardian reports that Smolov, who plays for the Russian national team, became the second Celta Vigo to leave without permission.

“Fedor Smolov has become the second Celta Vigo player to defy instructions not to leave the country during the coronavirus pandemic after the Russian forward returned to his homeland on a private jet so that he could be with his fiancee – the granddaughter of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin – on her 18th birthday,” The Guardian reports.

Smolov got engaged to Maria Yumasheva earlier this year.

The 30-year-old soccer star is reportedly facing a fine when he returns home.

Stay safe (and inside), everyone.

