Soccer Player Who Refused To Play On Pride Night Has Been Cut

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HArrison, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The North Carolina Courage will not be bringing back controversial defender Jaelene Daniels, declining her 2023 option on Monday.

In a statement on Daniels' release: "The club wishes Jaelene the best in her future endeavors."

Daniels signed with the Courage in the offseason after a brief retirement, something that the team had to issue an apology for back in December.

“We are very sorry to all those we have hurt, especially those within the LGBTQIA+ community,” the club told fans.

Daniels previously refused to play for the USWNT when they wore rainbow-colored numbers in honor of Pride Month, which she attributed to her strong Christian beliefs. Then she did it again by declining to participate in the Courage's Pride Night game this summer.

Veteran leaders on the team, like Merritt Mathias, openly-questioned whether Daniels' signing was the reason for declining attendance.

The 29-year-old played in all but three of North Carolina's regular season games, making eight starts.