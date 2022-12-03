Soccer World Praying For Legendary Player Today

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 19: A general view of Nike game balls on the field prior to the first half of the NWSL soccer game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC on June 19, 2022 at Red Bull Arena in HArrison, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The soccer world received some unfortunate news about a legendary figure in the sport this weekend.

Earlier this morning, multiple reports emerged suggesting Brazilian football legend Pelé has been moved to palliative care. This decision was made after he reportedly stopped responding to chemotherapy.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, said an early trip to the hospital this week wasn't an emergency.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

However, his health appears to have taken a turn for the worse. Pele has reportedly been placed on "end of live" care.

The soccer world is sending their prayers to the legend.

"Sending love and light to you Pele," former United States Women's National Team star Mia Hamm said.

"Pray for the King," France soccer star Kylian Mbappe said.

Pelé had a tumor removed from his colon in 2021. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital for treatment.

Our thoughts are with Pele and his family.