Soccer World Reacts To Horrible Field Conditions During USMNT, El Salvador Game

On Tuesday night, the United States Men's National Team stepped onto the field in enemy territory.

The USMNT traveled to El Salvador for a matchup in a 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League match. With El Salvador hosting in what looked to be awful weather conditions, the field immediately went viral.

With heavy rains falling, the field was chopped up before the game even started. Both teams went through warmups and left the field with large patches of mud.

Here's a look at the six-yard box where the goalie was trying to settle in. Note that this photo was taken before the game even started.

Check it out.

"This field is a liability," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Let's just say fans weren't thrilled with the pitch.

"Sure let’s risk the health of the best US player in the pool in a meaningless game, on a pitch worse than the average high school football field in Oklahoma. Not like there’s a World Cup in 5 months," one fan said.

Should this game be played when the playing surface looks like this?