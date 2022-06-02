Soccer World Reacts To Megan Rapinoe's Troubling Allegation

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, star soccer player Megan Rapinoe made some serious allegations against one of her former coaches.

In an interview with NPR, she alleged that former OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti fat-shamed players. The comments from the coach allegedly came just before his resignation.

Here's what the coach allegedly said, via Pro Soccer Wire:

“Our coach got fired last year, from the Reign,” she said. “He made some — it was basically like a fat-shaming comment. He was talking about — he’s going to, like, take people’s food away. And I’m like, oh my god, grow up. You just got yourself fired; you’re so stupid."

According to the report from Pro Soccer Wire, fellow United States Women's National Team star Lindsay Horan was also harassed by the coach for her weight.

Fans aren't happy he was hired following the allegations by Horan.

"Legitimately was a complaint voiced by none other than Lindsey Horan, who played for Benstiti at PSG, well before he was hired by the Reign, yet he was hired anyway," one fan said.

"wow the very thing there was literal proof of him doing in France who would have guessed it!" another fan said.

Thankfully, he's not in the position to harass any more players.