Soccer World Reacts To Monday’s Alex Morgan News

Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is headed back home to Southern California.

On Monday, news dropped that Morgan is joining the San Diego Wave. Which will begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season. The Wave and Angel City FC in Los Angeles will expand the league to 12 teams.

“I see myself being in San Diego through my playing career,” Morgan told the Associated Press. “I see my family settling down in San Diego.”

Soccer fans everywhere reacted to the news of Morgan’s move.

“TODAY IS A GLORIOUS DAY,” one fan tweeted in all-caps.

“‘Trade windows? Don’t need ’em!’ – San Diego Wave, probably,” joked another fan.

“It’s official!” another user said.

Alex Morgan was one of the NSWL’s original players when the league launched back in 2013. The world-renowned soccer star spent three seasons with the Portland Thorns before joining the Orlando Pride.

Morgan also had stints in Europe with Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur.

The expansion Pride didn’t have much success during Morgan’s tenure in the win/loss department. The club failed to make the postseason for the third straight year in 2021.