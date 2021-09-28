Soccer World Reacts To Shocking Champions League Upset

13-time title winners Real Madrid just suffered one of the greatest upsets in Champions League history.

After 90 minutes of play in Madrid’s famed Santiago Bernabéu, Champions League debutante Sheriff Tiraspol claimed a shocking 2-1 victory over the La Liga powerhouse.

Tied 1-1 in the final moments of the contest, Sheriff midfielder Sebastien Thill received a bouncing pass at the top of the box. Connecting with the ball on a perfectly-struck half-volley, the Luxembourgish left footer curled in a beautiful shot just past the outstretched hands of Thibaut Courtois into the top-left corner — taking the lead in the 89th minute.

🚨😱🔥 Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol winning 2-1 late on at Real Madrid thanks to this stunning goal! You have got to be kidding me. One of the biggest shocks in Champions League history. #RMFC #UCL 🎥 @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/blMmUgRmcC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 28, 2021

Heading into today’s matchup, Sheriff held first place in Group D with goal differential over Real Madrid. Now, they have sole possession of that No. 1 spot with a flawless record.

Founded in 1997, this is the Moldovan football club’s first ever Champions League appearance.

The Soccer world took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to this historic upset.

Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division were formed in 1997. Tonight they beat Real Madrid, the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, at the Santiago Bernabeu. LOOK WHAT IT MEANS 😍 pic.twitter.com/pkOp8ahUZI — Goal (@goal) September 28, 2021

The Sheriff has shot down Real Madrid….in Madrid. 🤯 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2021

Sheriff's Sebastien Thill has a tattoo on his leg which shows him dreaming of the Champions League. Tonight, he scored an 89th-minute winner at the Bernabeu to beat Real Madrid 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/sV9iKPIjO9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Sheriff got off to an early lead with a goal from striker Jasurbek Yakhshiboev in the 25th minute. Madrid’s Karim Benzema would later tie the game up with a score in the 65th.

Showing the unpredictable nature of soccer, Madrid finished the game with 31 shots (11 on target) to Sheriff’s four (three on target). The Spanish favorites also held the ball for 76% of the game.