Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole.

Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.

Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United this year, had a very questionable – and surprising – incident with a Liverpool player on Sunday.

The star striker avoided a red card for this, but perhaps he should’ve been given one.

Ronaldo is RATTLED 🤣🤣🤣🤣 How is that not a red? pic.twitter.com/tvABgkaSye — mx (@MessiMX30i) October 24, 2021

Fans can’t believe that Ronaldo avoided a red card for that. Liverpool’s players were clearly extremely frustrated by the move.

“Ronaldo don’t get his way. Ronaldo physically lashes out without other persons consent. Ronaldo gets away with it,” one fan wrote.

“Messi would never,” another fan added.

“Referee is losing control of this game. Anyone but Ronaldo and it’s a red card. You can’t just kick a player when they’re on the floor like that. Then an incredibly high foot from Fred. Griezmann was sent off for similar,” another fan added.

Referee is losing control of this game. Anyone but Ronaldo and it’s a red card. You can’t just kick a player when they’re on the floor like that. Then an incredibly high foot from Fred. Griezmann was sent off for similar. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2021

It was a tough afternoon overall for Man U, that is for sure.